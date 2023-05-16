Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Leidos worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.