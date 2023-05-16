Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,887 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $27,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,035 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $232.49 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

