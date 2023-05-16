Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,287 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.