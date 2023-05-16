Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 772,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
