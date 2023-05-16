Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,375,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 21,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.10 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $2,310,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

