Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells 5,015 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

