Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
New Relic Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 750,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,607. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $80.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Further Reading
