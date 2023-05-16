Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells 2,594 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $194,316.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,752.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

New Relic Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 750,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,607. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.94. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Relic Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

