Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
eBay Stock Performance
NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 5,564,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Further Reading
