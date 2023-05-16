Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 5,564,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.