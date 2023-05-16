Insider Buying: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) CEO Bradley John Nattrass bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,821,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UGRO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $1.57. 114,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,643. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 23.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in urban-gro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in urban-gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in urban-gro by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

