Insider Buying: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) CEO Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RYAM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,728.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

