Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases 993,494 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

