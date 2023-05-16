Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases 993,494 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
