Insider Buying: Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE) Insider Purchases 9,362,444 Shares of Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (ASX:DRE – Get Rating) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 9,362,444 shares of Dreadnought Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$477,484.64 ($320,459.49).

Philip Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Philip Crutchfield 13,000,000 shares of Dreadnought Resources stock.

Dreadnought Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Dreadnought Resources

Dreadnought Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, silver, cobalt, platinum group elements, rare earth elements, iron ore, and base metals. Its core projects include Tarraji-Yampi Cu-Ag-Au-Co project covering an area of approximately 1,400 km2 located in West Kimberly; Mangaroon Ni-Cu-PGE-REE-Au project; and the Central Yilgarn project.

