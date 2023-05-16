Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Purchases 73,226 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy bought 73,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,532.98 ($18,478.51).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, John Abernethy bought 18,725 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,426.25 ($5,655.20).

Clime Investment Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

