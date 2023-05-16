Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Read More
