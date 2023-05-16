Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.