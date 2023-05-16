Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Trading Up 3.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 164,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 678,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Specifically, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $933.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innoviva by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.