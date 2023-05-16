Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in April

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 885,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of INGXF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.13. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

