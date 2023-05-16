Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

