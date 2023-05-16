indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 84,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,846,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,734,310.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,259,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 359.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 337,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 263,789 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.