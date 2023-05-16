Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 546,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,230. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,954,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

