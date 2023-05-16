Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 6.7%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 2,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.