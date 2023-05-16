Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 389,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Impel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 24.3 %

IMPL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.15. 175,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.26. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $10.75.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

