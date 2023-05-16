Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 923,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Immutep Stock Performance

IMMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,183. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 225.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.