ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,708,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,503,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

