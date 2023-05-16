ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,708,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,503,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
