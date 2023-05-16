Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 433,169 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Immunic by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 915,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,352. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

