IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
IHI Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618. IHI has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20.
IHI Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IHI (IHICY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.