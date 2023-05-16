IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IHI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IHI has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.