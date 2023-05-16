IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

