ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $252.18 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $252.18 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,802,196 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,754,799.0263891 with 956,755,340.7833726 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2551791 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $15,945,902.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

