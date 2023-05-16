ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $255.58 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $255.58 million and approximately $22.56 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,839,120 coins and its circulating supply is 956,839,050 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

