IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 14.0% in April

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. 50,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,702. IBEX has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IBEX by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IBEX by 210.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.