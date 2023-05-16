Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 6,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,384. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

