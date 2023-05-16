Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,200 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Iberdrola Stock Up 0.2 %
IBDSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. 6,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,384. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.
Iberdrola Company Profile
