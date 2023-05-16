Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $250.80 million and approximately $14,599.27 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $27,961.45 or 1.03661348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.