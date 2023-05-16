H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.81. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

