H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

