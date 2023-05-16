Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 34,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.