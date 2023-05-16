Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.