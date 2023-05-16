Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $46,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 556,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,374,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of DIS opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

