Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 390 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $290.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.11.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

