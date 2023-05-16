Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 1,496 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

