Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 100 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGT opened at $388.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.94.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

