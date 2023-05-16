Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.