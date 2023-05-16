Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 452.6% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

