Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.23 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Horizen has a total market cap of $111.50 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $8.15 or 0.00030048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00121223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,689,581 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

