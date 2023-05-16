Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 2.3 %

HNGKY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

