HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Laura C. Kendall Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Laura C. Kendall bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $380,475.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 13,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

