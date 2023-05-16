Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

