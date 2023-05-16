Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

