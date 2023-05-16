HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,154,000 after acquiring an additional 362,161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,476,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after buying an additional 1,083,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

