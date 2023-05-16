Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 430,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Institutional Trading of Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 89,308 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

HCCI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 12,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $815.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.