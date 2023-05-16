Henrique Braun Sells 16,950 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,742,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.